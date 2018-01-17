On Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a book talk with Spencer Thurlow and Eric E. Hyett in honor of their newly released book, “Sonic Peace,” a book of poetry by Kiriu Minashita. According to a press release Mr. Thurlow and Mr. Hyett translated the text from Japanese to English, and they will discuss the translation process and give a reading from the book. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Kiriu Minashita is author of “Sonic Peace.” She is a professor of social philosophy at Rikkyo University, and the author of two books of poetry, as well as eight books of critical writings. She is one of the most popular scholars of contemporary Japanese society, appearing often as a commentator in newspapers and on TV. The poems of “Sonic Peace” are filled with rain, reflecting Minashita’s childhood on the outskirts of Tokyo, where rain was the only authentic encounter with nature.

Spencer Thurlow is a poet and writer who grew up on Martha’s Vineyard. He spent the past 3½ years living in Kochi City, Japan, translating poetry and working as an English teacher. His work has recently appeared in the Worcester Review, the Comstock Review, and other publications.

Eric E. Hyett lives in Brookline, and works as a poet, copywriter, and translator. He graduated from Harvard College in 1991 with a degree in Linguistics with Romance Languages, and a minor in Japanese. He was also a graduate fellow in MIT’s Program in the History and Social Study of Science and Technology. Mr. Hyett is a member of Poemworks, the Workshop for Publishing Poets, in Boston. His work has recently appeared in the Cincinnati Review, the Hudson Review, Barrow Street, Antioch Review, Nimrod, and Harvard Review Online.