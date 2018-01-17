Bridge Results

At the Jan. 8, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, 12 pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Besse and Lou Winkelman, followed by Michel Riel and Bea Phear in second, Ken Judson and John O’Keefe in third, Judy Cronig and Dotti Arnold in fourth, and Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in fifth place.

At the Jan. 9, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, six pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway, followed by Diane Drake and Lolly Hand in second.

At the Jan. 11, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, seven pairs competed. First place went to Barbara Silk and Bea Phear, followed by Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in second. Finishing in a tie for third place were Gerry Averill, playing with Caroline Baum, and Robert and Ency Fokos.