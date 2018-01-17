Chilmark: Counting blessings

Every day since the morning the Island lost Jake Baird, I have counted my own blessings in life. My heart goes out to Jake’s family and friends as they cope with this devastating sudden loss. A reminder to all on our empty roads that one must pay attention, whether it’s animals crossing the road or black ice: Be conscious of your surroundings.

The last lawn skating rinks have melted. I’ve seen Lucy Vincent Beach parking lot a third filled with cars of dog walkers and seasonal residents getting a last oceanside walk before returning in the spring. I’ve watched a surfer at Quansoo when the temperatures dipped below 25°, and seen the sun go down from an empty Menemsha parking lot while wind whipped sand across the swath of asphalt. Fair weather returns after too many days below freezing.

The Martha’s Vineyard Refuse District is giving away 75 free countertop compost buckets in Chilmark. For locations and hours, visit mvrefusedistrict.com/hours.html.

The Chilmark Community Church Tuesday winter meals continue through February, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm; enjoy free food, conversation, and community. Candle lighting and refreshments included. All are welcome, free. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information call 508-645-3100.

Come to Pathways Arts on Friday, Jan. 19, for photographer Ed Grazda’s talk and “Mean Streets: NYC 1970-1985” book signing, plus see “Ravenite,” a new film by Dennis Mohr about the headquarters of the Gambino crime family, which uses Grazda’s photos. On Saturday, Jan. 20, come enjoy the music of Nate D’Angelo, Shawn “Bones” Barber, and Jemima James. On Tuesday, Jan. 23, the M.V. Poet’s Collective members will offer readings. Doors open at 6:30 pm, and performances start at 7 pm for all events. Mondays join Rebecca Gilbert for knitting from 1 to 3 pm. You can stop by every day but Wednesdays and Sundays, and find a warm environment to work in, with Wi-Fi and computer available. Learn more at pathwaysmv.org.

Mila Lowe’s “local Immigrants” photography exhibit has moved from the Martha’s Vineyard Museum to the Chilmark library meeting room through Friday, Feb 2. Join filmmaker Angela Anderson on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 3:30 pm for the screening of her awardwinning film “Brave New World: How Silicon Valley Is Shaping Our Future.” Dr. Enid Haller, executive director of the Lyme Center of Martha’s Vineyard, will present on the latest information on diagnosis and treatment for chronic Lyme at 5 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 24. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360. Stories and Song continue on Tuesday and Saturdays at 10:30 am, as does the Wednesday Afterschool Club.

The Yard has brought Sandglass Theater Puppetry Workshop to the Island for a free workshop on Friday, Jan. 19, from 4 to 7 pm and Saturday, Jan. 20, from 1 to 3:30 pm. Though the events are free, please plan to attend both days at the Artist Studio, 43 Pennywise Path, in Edgartown. On Saturday, Jan. 20, see the Sandglass Theater’s “Autumn Portraits and other works” at the Artist Studio at 7 pm. On Monday, Jan. 22, see French-Algerian Compagnie Hervé Koubi’s “Ce que le jour à la nuit (What the day owes to night) at the M.V. Performing Arts Center. For tickets and more info, see dancetheyard.org/up-next. The Yard has teamed up with the Y to offer winter movement classes for 3- to 5-year-olds; call 508-696-7171, ext. 0, to register or for more info.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, from 1 to 3 pm, explore the Brickyard on a three-mile hike with The Trustees of Reservations, and see the ruins of the Chilmark Brick and Tile Factory while hearing stories of a once prosperous island industry. Preregistration required, see bit.ly/brickyardprereg.

Have a great week.