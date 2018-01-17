Court report: Jan. 5, 2018 – Jan. 12, 2018

Jan. 5, 2018

Zadoc Elliot Moreis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/11/86, resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Zadoc Elliot Moreis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/11/86, resisting arrest: guilty — 18 months in the house of corrections suspended, one year probation and must remain alcohol free with screens.

Jan. 8, 2018

Britta D. Nelson, Edgartown; DOB 7/16/99, assault and battery on family/household member, possession of class E drug (lithium), a second charge of possession of class E drug (clonazepam), a third charge of possession of class E drug (Xanax): continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 11, 2018

John M. Ferrante, Arlington; DOB 11/4/87, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Renata B. Kinaki, Vineyard Haven; DOB: 8/17/89, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; rate of speed exceeding posted limit: not responsible.

Jane C. Post, Acton; DOB 4/22/59, OUI-liquor or .08%, second offense: guilty — 90 days in the house of correction suspended, 14 days inpatient care, probation for two years, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Zhivko Sakaliev, Edgartown; DOB 7/18/95, receiving stolen property over $250: dismissed in light of plea in Count No. 2; larceny under $250: guilty, filed; larceny from a building: dismissed in light of plea in Count No. 2.

Megan C. Vieira, a.k.a. Shevelin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 9/27/79, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon the completion of 16 hours of community service; unregistered motor vehicle: not responsible.

Levi C. Wlodyka, Chilmark; DOB 7/2/79, trespassing, hunting by artificial light, hunting/fishing on posted property, hunting with improper bow and arrow, hunting/fishing without license, hunting from vehicle/boat: continued to pretrial conference.

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, assault on family/household member: guilty, probation for 18 months, VW waived, must remain alcohol free with counseling for anger management; intimidating witness/juror/police/court official: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, violating abuse prevention order: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: guilty — six months in the house of correction suspended, probation for 18 months with restitution to be determined, must remain alcohol free; malicious destruction of property over $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; trespassing: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, assault and battery: guilty, probation for 18 months, must continue counseling to include anger management concurrent with other charges.

Curtis D. Wolfe, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/20/88, evading taxi fare: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; assault and battery on a police officer: guilty — six months in the house of correction suspended, probation for two years concurrent with other charges; resisting arrest: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; malicious destruction of property under $250: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; criminal harassment: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jan. 12, 2018

Orlando K. Hernayz, Edgartown; DOB 7/26/91, malicious damage to motor vehicle: guilty, probation for two years, must stay away from property, must pay restitution of $2,172.92.

Marcus D. Perry, Northumberland, N.H.; DOB 12/28/89, possession of firearm without FID card: motion to dismiss allowed; a second charge of possession of a firearm without FID card: motion to dismiss allowed.