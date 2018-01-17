Durfee tops Vineyard swimmers

The Martha’s Vineyard boys and girls swimming teams traveled to Durfee High School in Fall River on Tuesday, and both teams lost. The Hilltoppers defeated the Vineyard boys 95-24, and the girls, 96-60. Both teams are 3-6 on the season. For the girls, Gabby Carr, Yayla DeChiara, and Lia Potter each won an individual event, and swam on two winning relays. Harrison Dorr was a double winner for the boys.

In the girls meet, Gabby Carr won the 200 freestyle in 2:12.87, and placed second in the 500 freestyle. Lia Potter won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.21, her best time of the season. Yayla DeChiara won the 100 backstroke, and had a second in the 200 individual medley. Eleanor Hyland had a second in the 100 freestyle, and a third in the 50 freestyle. Salyn Yancey added a third in the 100 freestyle. The girls continued their dominance of the freestyle relays with wins in the 200 (Yayla DeChiara, Salyn Yancey, Lia Potter, and Gabby Carr in 1:57.25) and the same four girls in the 400 relay (4:26.65).

Only three boys made the trip for the Vineyarders. Harrison Dorr won the 200 freestyle in 2:07.40 and the 100 freestyle in 56.53. In the 100, he finished just ahead of brother Oliver Dorr. Oliver also had a second in the 50 freestyle. Both of Oliver’s times were personal bests. Keith Chatinover had a second in the 500 freestyle.

The Vineyard continues their busiest stretch of the season with a trip to Bishop Stang on Thursday before returning home to meet Barnstable on Friday, Jan. 19. The rescheduled Cape Cod Classic is on Sunday, Jan. 21, followed by a trip to Bridgewater on Monday, Jan. 22.