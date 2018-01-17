Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank Charitable Fund awards eight grants to Island nonprofits

Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank Charitable Fund awarded eight grants totaling $12,680 to seven Island nonprofits: Island Children’s School, Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, Martha’s Vineyard Figure Skating Club, Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, West Tisbury Free Public Library, and the Yard.

“Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank Charitable Fund is proud to continue its support of Island nonprofit organizations and the valuable contribution they make to our community,” James Anthony, president of the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank, said in a press release.

Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank Charitable Fund distributed more than $48,000 in grants to 20 nonprofit organizations, and 49 Educational Mini Grants, in 2017.

Since 2006, the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank Charitable Fund has been a part of the Permanent Endowment Fund, the Island’s community foundation. The Charitable Fund is the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank’s primary source for providing philanthropic support for nonprofit and community service organizations operating throughout the local area. The Charitable Fund reviews requests for support quarterly. More information about the Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank Charitable Fund and its community grant program is available online at mvbank.com, or contact Patti J. Leighton, public relations director, at 774-310-2030. Information about the Permanent Endowment also is available at endowmv.org.

