MVRHS boys hoopsters fall prey to Falcons

The Mashpee High School Falcons jumped out to a 19-0 first-quarter lead and rolled to a 63-38 win over the visiting Vineyarders (2-7) in non-league boys hoops play on Monday afternoon.

Trailing 25-7 after the first quarter, the Vineyarders played their best ball in the second period, outscoring the Falcons 13-12. Unfortunately, Aiden Araujo left the game with an injury before halftime, and fellow starter Mike Trusty fouled out early in the third quarter.

As they had against Coyle and Cassidy in their last home game on Jan. 10, the Vineyarders got themselves down in a big hole far too deep, too early.

“The common theme lately is that in the first quarter, we just don’t play hard enough,” Coach Mike Joyce said on the ferry ride back to Vineyard Haven. “We don’t come out with the effort and the intensity. Mashpee, athletically, was not superior to us, but they just played much harder than we did in the beginning, and got turnovers. I mean, 19-0, and then we started to play a little better after that, but just casual; playing pickup-speed basketball when you’re in a game at the high school varsity level is not going to get it done, and they’ve got to learn that. They’re young, and inexperience is definitely a factor, but we’re also nine games into the season, and they need to recognize that they have to start doing things a little differently.”

On the positive side, Coach Joyce was pleased with the efforts of Matt Morris and Owen Porterfield. “I think Matt Morris played a good game, particularly in the second half. He really got after rebounds, and started doing the things that we want him and Rammon [Dos Santos] to do. I thought Owen Porterfield played a good game. They both played with the energy and effort we want to play with.”

Owen Porterfield led the Vineyard offense with 13 points, and Rammon Dos Santos added eight. Three Falcons scored in double figures. Devaun Ford had 18 points, followed by Anthony Gonsalves with 11 and Devon Hughes with 10.

The Vineyarders begin a tough trio of Eastern Athletic Conference road games with a visit to Bishop Feehan on Jan. 19, followed by games at Bishop Stang on Jan. 24 and Coyle and Cassidy on Jan. 26.