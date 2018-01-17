Poem: Vineyard Winter Seascape

The blue green waves
That thunder nearer
In a symphony of discordant movements,
Crash wild and determined
Upon the impending rocky shore.
I am content to observe
This wondrous beauty
Of sea, land, and sky
Roughly blended and changing,
And the gulls who float above —
Each upon its own endless current of air,
Heed not the wintry bite in the wind …
Born in Newburyport, and a longtime resident of upstate New York, Liz Splittgerber is a new resident of Vineyard Haven, mom to three school-age children, and wife of the Rev. Matthew Splittgerber.