Poem: Vineyard Winter Seascape

The blue green waves

That thunder nearer

In a symphony of discordant movements,

Crash wild and determined

Upon the impending rocky shore.

I am content to observe

This wondrous beauty

Of sea, land, and sky

Roughly blended and changing,

And the gulls who float above —

Each upon its own endless current of air,

Heed not the wintry bite in the wind …

Born in Newburyport, and a longtime resident of upstate New York, Liz Splittgerber is a new resident of Vineyard Haven, mom to three school-age children, and wife of the Rev. Matthew Splittgerber.