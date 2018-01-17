Recreational marijuana regs on West Tisbury warrant

The West Tisbury planning board unanimously approved a zoning bylaw amendment, 6-0, which will let townspeople decide on zoning regulations for recreational marijuana sales at this year’s town meeting.

The board approved a warrant article “To see if the if the town will vote to amend the Business Uses Section of the zoning bylaws by adding recreational marijuana sales,” at its last meeting of 2017, on Dec. 18.

If approved, the amendment will restrict the sale of recreational marijuana to the mixed business district, after a special permit is granted from the zoning board of appeals.

“This is basically making sure that the business has to be in the business district, and can’t be a home-based business,” Ginny Jones, West Tisbury planning board chairman, told The Times.

In West Tisbury, a zoning bylaw amendment requires a two-thirds vote to pass.

All state regulations, which are still being promulgated by the Cannabis Control Commission, will supercede local regulations.

“This will have no impact on moving forward with the medical dispensary,” Patient Centric CEO Geoff Rose told The Times on Wednesday. Patient Centric is the only permitted registered marijuana dispensary (RMD) on Martha’s Vineyard. In October, the zoning board unanimously voted to issue the special permit to establish the dispensary, which will be located at 510 State Road in the town’s mixed business district. Cultivation and processing will take place at a facility on Dr. Fisher Road.