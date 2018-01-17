Tisbury: Bright ideas

Heard on Main Street: The Pats won. The temperature is a little warmer. All’s right with the world.

The Vineyard Haven library has book sales on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 3 pm. The next one is this Saturday, Jan. 20. Surely your storm supply has been used up by now.

Enjoy the one-act play “Face to Face” performed by the Peter Luce Play Readers at the library this Sunday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 pm. Doors open at 5 pm for the free reading. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the MV Restorative Justice Initiative.

Just the title makes it worth going to this talk next Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 pm at our library. Nelson Sigelman will speak about “Martha’s Vineyard Outdoors: Fishing, Hunting, and Avoiding Divorce on a Small Island.” The focus is on fishing, hunting, and waterfowling traditions that have shaped the Island’s character. Nelson will tell why an otherwise sane man would jump off a dock into Edgartown Harbor to free a fishing line from under the Pied Piper ferry, the finer points of deer urine, and some of the unique individuals he met over the course of 26 years — and how he managed to stay married.

The topic is “Why Racism Persists: An Uncomfortable Truth.” Dr. Walter Collier has written a book, and will speak about the subject on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 1 pm at the Oak Bluffs library.

Learn how to help your children connect with nature on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 4 pm at the West Tisbury library with Sassafras Earth Education director Saskia Vanderhoop. Free, with refreshments.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, Cape Light Compact will share Bright Ideas, information on how to save money and resources. Learn about home energy assessments, rebates, and more at 3 pm at the West Tisbury library, with refreshments and free LED nightlights to take home. Free, sponsored by the West Tisbury library and the First Congregational Church Green Team.

The first meeting of a new group, the Friends of the State Forest, will be at 7 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Tisbury Senior Center. Superintendent Chris Bruno and former VCS director Bob Woodruff will discuss the Friends, and Josh Nigro, district fire warden, will describe the overall wildfire management plans for the Island. For more info, email woodruffbob@comcast.net.

Sometimes I think I should take a class just so I know what I am talking about. ACE MV is offering a class in March called “Understanding Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies.” I

understand the topic just well enough to know what it is. I don’t have enough currency to need this course, but you may be interested.

I hope you like our “Bedside Table” articles as much as I do. The variety of titles is fascinating, and I often learn about a book that sounds good to me. Want to share what you’re reading? Send a photo of your bedside table with the date of the photo and a few sentences about what’s on it, what you’re reading, and why you like or don’t like it. Email photo and descriptions to kate@mvtimes.com.

I totally agree with Abigail McGrath’s piece in our paper last week. Thanks, Abbie, for sharing and caring. Your comments were a wonderful tribute to the work and dreams of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Steve Soriano today. Tomorrow, wish the very best to sweet Patti Linn. Sunday is a special day for special people: Happy birthday to Cathy Deese, Anne Downing, and Susie Thurber.

Heard on Main Street: Accept that some days you are the pigeon and some days you are the statue.