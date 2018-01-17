Trade show hosted by Martha’s Vineyard Made

A wholesale trade show is being hosted by Martha’s Vineyard Made for Island business owners on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 am to 3 pm. According to a press release, approximately 25 Island producers will be present to meet retailers, hoteliers, and other business owners who seek to carry more Island-made products. The event is hosted by Martha’s Vineyard Made with support by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, in the Chamber of Commerce building at 24 Beach Road, Vineyard Haven. This event is open and free to business owners. Phone registration is encouraged. Handicap parking is available onsite; all others must park offsite. Please contact Heidi Feldman at 508-560-3315 for questions and/or to register.