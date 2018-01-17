World premiere of film “Everything Connects”

On Friday, Jan. 26, a premiere of the film “Everything Connects” will be held at the West Tisbury School. According to a press release, dinner will be from 5 to 6 pm, and the movie will be shown from 5:30 to 6 pm. Additional activities will be from 6 to 7 pm.

“Everything Connects” explores how communities can develop zero waste strategies, and looks at building a sustainable lifestyle for today and for future generations. It provides a better understanding of how everything we do affects the planet, and how the actions of others are affecting your life.

Fourteen-year-old filmmaker Dylan D’Haeze, who has produced a series of documentaries called “Kids Can Save the Planet,” is coming from his home in the state of Washington to attend the event. The evening’s program supports the zero waste movement underway at WTS. Film admission is free courtesy of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival. Tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches provided by the Food Truck will be served at a reduced cost ($4 each). During post-film workshops, families can learn how shooting hoops, mixing cosmetics, decorating produce bags, making beeswax wraps, and more help save the planet.

Hot chocolate and coffee from Chilmark Coffee will complement treats from the zero waste bake sale by the WTS student council. A plastic “House of Horrors” will be presented by WTS students. All K-8 families Islandwide are invited.

Sponsors of the event are the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival, Vineyard Conservation Society, Sail MV, Island Grown Schools, Vineyard Land Surveying, Cronig’s Markets, Vineyard Herbs, Plastic Free MV, the Food Truck, and Straw Free MV.