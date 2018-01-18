Squibnocket bridge doesn’t need environmental license

In a four-page decision, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection determined Wednesday that the Squibnocket Farm access structure and elements of the Town of Chilmark’s beach restoration project relative to it, do not need authorization under state waterways regulations.

The decision affirms Judge Gary Nickerson’s November ruling when he refused to issue an injunction sought on the grounds the project violated Chapter 91.

“The department has determined that the land over which the pile-supported and at grade roadways traverse is not Fill pursuant to 310 CMR 9.02,” wrote Waterways Regulation Program Chief Ben Lynch. “As a result, the land subject to this determination is not considered jurisdictional, and no Chapter 91 authorization is required.”

The lack of Chapter 91 applicability constitutes a big win for Squibnocket Farm and the Town of Chilmark. A determination that a Chapter 91 license was necessary held the potential to delay or halt the ongoing work on the access structure and hamper upcoming removal of the Squibnocket revetment.

“DEP’s decision just confirms and validates the position that the association [Squibnocket Farm] has taken from the outset – that the project is not located in an area subject to Chapter 91 jurisdiction because the project footprint consists of land that has naturally accreted,” Squibnocket Farm attorney Peter Alpert wrote in an email Wednesday evening.

“The decision means that we do not have to obtain a Chapter 91 license on an after-the-fact basis for the project (which is substantially built at this point). Had DEP disagreed with us and found instead that the project site is subject to Chapter 91 jurisdiction (reversing the position it took in 2015), we simply would have applied for and obtained the license.”

Attorney Daniel Larkosh, who filed the request for a Dukes County Superior Court injunction on behalf of opponents of the structure last fall, could not be reached for comment Thursday morning because he was attending an off-Island hearing pursuant to another legal assault on the project. Likewise, Chilmark town counsel Ron Rappaport could not be reached as he was in attendance at the same hearing.

Beginning today, the DEP decision has a 21-day appeal period.