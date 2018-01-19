A season of giving

To the Editor:

My family and I have the Christmas display on County Road in Oak Bluffs. At this time, we wish to thank everyone who brought food and/or financial donations to us, for our “Island Food Pantry” collection. We delivered 45 cases of food to the Island Food Pantry on Jan. 9th. There were four businesses that must be mentioned, who help us a lot. Barry Stringfellow, at the MV Times, for doing a story about us at the beginning of the season. Robert Pacheco and family, owners of the Reliable Market. They donated all the boxes that I needed to deliver the food. Chris, at the Tisbury Printer, for making labels for me to put on the new boxes, so the boxes would be returned to me. And, thank you to, “Coast Guard Station Menemsha”, for bringing a large box of toys and stuffed animals, to be given out by Santa Claus on Christmas Eve at our display. It is with much appreciation, for what the Islanders have done, that we say, THANK YOU.

The Gatchells

Oak Bluffs