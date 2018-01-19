Auction looms for Hinckley’s hardware

Longstanding Island business H.N. Hinckley & Son’s, aka Hinckley’s Hardware, is scheduled for auction on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 12 noon, according to auctioneers Paul Saperstein and Company.

Four detached buildings, totaling 70,000 square feet of commercial space and the 1.6 acre plot at 61 Beach Road in Tisbury, are scheduled to go on the block.

According to the Dukes County registry of deeds, the total assessed value of the land and buildings is $2.4 million. The property last changed hands in April of 1924.

“They’re working on resolving the issues, and we’re hoping it won’t come to that,” manager Liz Cosgrove told The Times. “We’re restocking. We’re putting a lot of paint and plumbing stock into the hardware store and it should be completely packed in a couple of weeks. We’re moving forward.”