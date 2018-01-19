Bedside Table: Perry Garfinkel

Quite a while ago my bedside table had runneth over with books, which spilleth onto nearby wicker chair waiting for a raison d’être. This pile reflects my severe case of ADD. I read mostly for work-related writing projects. Thus, books on Indian cuisine for a book I’m ghosting for a famous chef in Mumbai. Books related to Gandhi for my own, hopefully, next book whose proposal is in its final stages. Books on memoir writing for a personal memoir that has been in the works for…well, all my life. Random books: by Philip Roth, a biography of Bob Dylan and a few by friends (Daniel Goleman and Michael Shapiro) and “Pep Talks for Writers,” a Chanukah gift from daughter who likes to encourage me to keep doing what I (keep trying to) do.

Perry Garfinkel is a writer and former Calendar editor for The MV Times, who currently lives in Berkeley, California. perrygarfinkel.com.

