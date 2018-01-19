M.V. Ice Arena ready to celebrate

Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena has been filled with non-stop action since September, with hockey games, free skates, and tournaments — and even a NCAA hockey tournament. So it may be strange to hear that they’re having a “grand re-opening” this Saturday, nearly four months after the renovations were completed.

“We didn’t want to rush into a ribbon-cutting ceremony,” general manager Peter Lambos said. “We wanted to make sure everyone that was involved with the renovations was able to come, and we wanted to include all the groups associated with the arena — like MVRHS’s girls and boys hockey teams, coaches, and parents.”

The 40-year-old ice arena underwent a $4.2 million renovation last spring and into the summer. The old arena had outdated refrigeration equipment, and it generally needed modernizing, Mr. Lambos said.

On Saturday, the arena will be its normal, busy self, but with a little extra glitz. MVRHS girls varsity hockey will host Barnstable at 1 pm, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be after the game around 3 pm. Admission to the ceremony is free, and the ice will be open for public skating, which is also free, during the ceremony. Varsity boys hockey will play after the ceremony at 5 pm, against Cardinal Spellman.

“It’s a celebration of the new facility,” Mr. Lambos said, “for the community, provided by the community.”