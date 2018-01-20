Islanders descend on Five Corners for protest rally

1 of 8

Scores of Island protesters congregated at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven Saturday afternoon on the anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration. Ostensibly launched in support of women’s rights, the signs of the protesters also encompassed immigration, racism, guns, congress, child welfare, human rights, and the president, who seemed to enjoy wholesale scorn at the rally.

The Vineyard Haven rally was one of many across the country, including Boston and Washington, D.C.

Against a backdrop of honks from passing motorists and chants from the crowd, West Tisbury resident Gaston Vadasz said he was present to support democracy and immigration. An emigre from Hungary after the 1956 uprising, Mr. Vadasz said America is composed of, and sustained by, immigrants. He expressed loathing for Russian President Vladimir Putin who be blamed for spreading “evil” in the United States and Europe.

Elizabeth Bonafico of Oak Bluffs attended the rally with 8-year-old daughter Wren and 18-month-old daughter Regan in support of equality. On a large collage sign she and her daughters held, Wonder Woman was depicted in a range of skin colors and body types over the line:

“WE ARE ALL WONDERWOMEN!”

Joined by her husband Joel and her friend Mitzi Pratt, Nancy Aronie of Chilmark said one of the reasons she came was outrage over the president. She said she was shocked the Republican party did not realize he was immature and inept when voters decided to back him.