Friends group focused on forest

The Friends of the M.F. Correllus State Forest meets Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 pm at the Tisbury Senior Center. The group is part of the Massachusetts Forest and Park Friends Network that works closely with the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to further the management goals of the individual properties.

In addition to its role as advocate for the forest, the Friends has created a fund managed by the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard to be use exclusively for projects in the forest, according to a press relsease. Donations may be made to “Permanent Endowment Fund for Martha’s Vineyard” with “Correllus State Forest Fund” in the memo line. Funds may be used in a matching grants program administered by DCR.

The Friends represents stakeholders in the forest, including hiking, birding, biking, hunting, horse riding, jogging, rollerblading, cross country skiing, Frisbee golf, and model airplane flying, the release states.

Preeminent in the management of the 5,500 acre Forest is wildfire prevention and management. The Forest and DCR work in close collaboration with the six Island fire departments.

DCR Regional Fire Warden Joshua Nigro will describe the increasing importance of fire management in light of climate change.

The Correllus State Forest represents the greatest density of rare and declining plant and animal species of any state-owned property in the commonwealth. Future meetings of the Friends will focus on this unique biodiversity and the steps being taken to preserve and increase it within the forest.