MVRHS boys swimmers beat Barnstable for fourth win

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys swim team won its fourth meet of the year, 83-68, on Friday against the Barnstable Red Raiders at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard in Oak Bluffs. It is the first time a Vineyard boys or girls swim team has won as many as four meets in a season. The girls lost to a deep Barnstable squad, 99-68.

The boys’ biggest highlight belonged to Evan Sauter, who qualified for the State meet while winning the 100 butterfly in a school record 57.51. He is the first Vineyard swimmer this year to qualify for the State meet. Gabby Carr was a double winner for the girls, and Harrison Dorr was a double winner for the boys. Yayla DeChiara and Oliver Dorr were also individual winners for the Vineyarders. The boys’ record is now 4-8, while the girls dropped to 3-8.

In addition to his record-setting swim, Evan Sauter won the 100 backstroke in 1:00.71. Harrison Dorr won the 200 freestyle in 2:05.3, and the 100 freestyle in 56.85. Oliver Dorr won the 200 individual medley in 2:25.89, and added a second in the 100 butterfly behind Evan. Keith Chatinover had a second in the 500 freestyle, and third in the 200 individual medley. Jack Crawford had a second in the 100 breaststroke, and Greg Clark had a second in the 50 freestyle. Ryan Laslovich added a third in the 500 freestyle, and Ben Yancey had a third in the 100 backstroke. The Vineyard swept the freestyle relays. In the 200, Evan Sauter, Oliver Dorr, Greg Clark, and Harrison Dorr won in 1:47.15. The 400 relay team of Harrison Dorr, Greg Clark, Oliver Dorr, and Evan Sauter won in 3:54.07. The 200 medley relay of Keith Chatinover, Jack Crawford, Ben Yancey, and Greg Clark contributed a second place.

For the girls, Gabby Carr won the 200 freestyle in 2:10.40, and 500 freestyle in 5:53.35. Yayla DeChiara won the 200 individual medley in 2:32.30 and finished second in the 100 backstroke. Annabelle Brothers had a second in the 50 freestyle, and a third in the 100 backstroke. Lia Potter had a second in the 100 butterfly and Eleanor Hyland had a third in the 100 freestyle. The girls (Yayla DeChiara, Annabelle Brothers, Lia Potter, and Gabby Carr) won the 200 medley relay in 2:08.53. The same four girls won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:14.39. In the 200 freestyle relay, Lia Potter, Jasselle Wildanger, Salyn Yancey, and Eleanor Hyland took second.

The Vineyard’s last home meet of the season (Senior Day) will be on Thursday, Jan. 25, as the Vineyard hosts EAC rival Coyle and Cassidy.