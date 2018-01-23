Family planning clinic reopens in Vineyard Haven

Healthy Imperatives, also known as Martha’s Vineyard Family Planning, has returned to its location at 517 State Road in Vineyard Haven two months after water damage forced it to move into temporary headquarters at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The clinic offers confidential and affordable sexual and reproductive health services, including birth control, STI testing and treatment, HIV testing and prevention, and cancer screenings. The services are offered on a walk-in basis or by appointment.

Healthy Imperatives is open Mondays 9 am to 4:30 pm; Tuesdays 11 am to 4:30 pm, Wednesdays 9 am to 6:30 pm, and Thursdays 9 am to 4:30 pm. Call 508-693-1028 for more information.

WIC nutrition assistance, including free food and formula, for pregnant women and parents or guardians of children under 5 is available by appointment every other Friday from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. Call 508-771-7896 for more information.

Young parent support services, including coaching and home visiting for first-time parents age 20 and under, are available by appointment. Call 508-540-2968 for information.