Cape Cod Five supports Martha’s Vineyard teachers with educational mini-grants. The creativity and innovativeness of public school teachers were recognized and celebrated at Cape Cod Five’s 18th annual Educational Mini-Grants Awards Reception on Wednesday, Jan. 17. According to a press release, among the winning projects from teachers on Martha’s Vineyard were “Lifting the Level of Literacy,” “Health & Wellness at WTS” and “Pro Tools Audio.” On Martha’s Vineyard, teachers at five schools were awarded grants to fund 10 projects.

Approximately 100 local educators joined Cape Cod Five at the awards reception held at Cape Cod Community College, where a total of 84 grants were given to 114 teachers from schools across the communities the bank serves. A brief ceremony was held, which included Cape Cod Five’s president and CEO, Dorothy A. Savarese, who stated, “Today, we come together to recognize the creative and innovative projects that you, our educators, have developed to inspire, challenge, and empower the young minds in our region.”