On Thursday, Feb. 1, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will host Harry Potter Book Night. This event is co-sponsored by the library and the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School. Harry Potter Book Night will be celebrated throughout the world. Join the WT library for an night of spells and magic. Costumes welcome. Free and open to the public. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Young wizards, witches, and muggles will be treated to a reading, followed by games, crafts, and quizzes. It all begins when the Sorting Hat decides who will be in which house. Activities will include creating your own magical creatures, readings from Harry Potter books, visiting Hagrid’s Hut, and serving up snacks inspired by some of the scrumptious wizard foods in the books.