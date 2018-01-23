Island Gymnastics girls get gold

Island Gymnastics Xcel Gold team won team gold at the Dream Big Invitational hosted by SSGA in Hanover on Saturday, Jan. 20. Two gymnasts, Molly Crawford and Arianna Edelman, scored above 37 in the All-Around to join a select group known as the “37 club” in USA Gymnastics. They join Xcel Bronze Gymnast Grace Voshell in the “37 club.”

Molly Crawford won individual gold, and took first place with an All-Around score of 37.1. Arianna Edelman won silver, and took second place with an All-Around score of 37.05. Both girls are 10 years old, and are among the youngest competing at their level.

Molly Crawford also won first in vault, 9.3, second in bars, 9.1, third in beam, 9.05, and first in floor with the highest event score of the session, 9.65. With a score of 9.65, Molly is now ranked 69th in 2018’s America’s Top 100 level Xcel Gold on floor exercise.

Arianna Edelman also won third in vault, 8.75, first in bars, 9.35, first in beam, 9.45, and second in floor, 9.5.

Sara Goodale, Amy Maeda, and Emily Boyd also placed in the All-Around. Sara Goodale, 35.5, finished fifth in the Intermediate division with sixth in vault (8.8), first in beam (9.0), and fourth in floor (9.2). Amy Maeda. 34.5, was fourth in child division, and placed fifth in bars (8.75), fifth in beam (8.6), and sixth in floor (8.85). Emily Boyd finished 34.15 for fifth in All-Around in the child division, with fourth in beam and floor, 8.65 and 9.0, respectively.

Island Gymnastics Xcel bronze team also competed on Saturday. Grace Voshell in the child division placed fourth in beam, 9.4, and tenth All-Around, 35.55.

Nikita Kleeman, in the intermediate division, placed seventh in beam, 9.05, and tied for 11th with 35.4 in the All-Around.

Elizabeth Thompson, in the child division, placed eighth in bars and beam, 9.35 and 9.1, with an 11th-place All-Around finish of 35.35.

Gabrielle Guimaraes scored 9.15 on bars, Casey Webster, 9.0 bars, Abigail Henry, 8.9 beam, and Autumn Wiggin, 8.85 bars.

The gymnasts were coached by Beth Goodell.