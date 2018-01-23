MVHRS announces next Diversity Series speaker

Author Skip Finley will be speaking to the community at 6 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the MVRHS library. According to a press release, Mr. Finley will speak about his book, “Whaling Captains of Color.” According to his research, between 20 and 40 percent of whalers were black, and the danger and difficulty of the business produced the opportunity for 64 of them to become captains, even during the days of slavery, and continuing through to the end of the industry. His talk will focus on whaling as America’s first meritocracy, and Martha’s Vineyard’s whaling captains of color.