Prom to raise money for P.A. Scholarship Fund

On Saturday, Feb, 3, a 50’s/60’s prom sock hop and dinner will be held at the P.A. Club to benefit the P.A. Club’s scholarship fund for Vineyard students. According to a press release, music will be provided by Serendipity and Friends, made up of five Island musicians playing the “oldies but goodies.” Dinner begins at 6 pm, and raffles and dance contests follow.

Dust off your prom dresses and old leather jackets; it’s for a good cause. Tickets are $15 (tax-deductible), and may be purchased at the P.A. Club or from Merrily Fenner. Call 508-645-3814, and she’ll deliver directly to you.