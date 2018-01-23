Tisbury: Pat and Carol retiring

Heard on Main Street: When the government shuts down, how can you tell?

Until the middle of February, photographs by Benjamin McCormick are on display on the lower level of the Vineyard Haven library. This series are shot underwater with a polarizing lens, making colors pop and featuring items found on our beaches. He says that the ocean has always amazed him with its natural variety of form and design. Artists interested in showing work may contact the library at 508-693-4210.

Congratulations to Carol Jann, who recently retired after 35 years with Drs. David Finkelstein and Ryan Shea. Carol was the optician who successfully found the best frames. She was also amazing when it came to fixing broken or mangled glasses, and was even known to repair glasses when she was having lunch at a restaurant, luckily having the right tool handy. You can see her most days walking her shepherd, often at dog parks and beaches.

Pat Sylvia has also retired after 35 years with Dr. Finkelstein, who I understand is now working only one day a week. Donald and I will miss all of you when we see Dr. Shea next month.

You are invited to join in Meditations of Peace with the interfaith community at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital chapel on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 4 pm. In a program of music, poetry, and song, the Rev. Susan Waldrop of the Federated Church will lead a Healing Journey meditation and Kimberly Cartwright will read from “The Course in Miracles.” All are welcome. More at 508-696-1839.

Are you watching “Victoria”? I adore Lord M. in the series, and wanted to learn more about the real man. His name was William Lamb. His wife had a public affair with Lord Byron, also rumored to be a favorite of Lord M.’s mother. He was credited with teaching the young queen what she needed to know about the government and politics. It is said Victoria thought of him “almost as a father.”

Did you know that Featherstone offers art classes for all ages, preschool through adults? Learn to draw cartoons, paint portraits, throw pottery, or more.

The Oak Bluffs library will feature mini-golf in the library next month on Friday, Feb 9, and Saturday, Feb 10. Friday golf is free for teens and tweens from 3 to 4 pm. Then you are asked to pay $15 or $25 per couple between 6 and 9 pm; last round starts at 8:30. Saturday is free for children and families from 10 am to 1 pm.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Caroline Davey on Saturday. Monday belongs to Suzanne Kennedy. Jan Van Riper will be 92 on Tuesday. Happy birthday to Paul Munafo on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: Brady and the Patriots are unbelievable. Go, Pats.