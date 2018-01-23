Trump solar tariff could burden Island energy contractors

The Island’s solar energy industry woke up to a new 30 percent tariff on imported solar panels and related parts today. The Trump Administration announced the tariff Monday. One of the Vineyard’s foremost solar energy contractors saw the handwriting on the wall months ago while the issue percolated within the International Trade Commission, and despite his company’s preparations to counter it, South Mountain energy services manager Rob Meyers said the tariff will still be impactful.

“It has a broad affect across the country, not just here at South Mountain Co.,” he said during a telephone interview.

South Mountain began to place advance purchases of solar equipment and parts from California panel manufacturer SunPower months ago in anticipation of the tariff, he said. While SunPower builds panels in the United States, it imports components to assemble them, and therefore will feel the pinch of the tariff, he said. He added that it’s unclear whether that company in particular will pass those costs on to its customers or attempt to absorb them.

Mr. Meyers said he believes South Mountain customers will not feel the effects of the tariff for about six months. Thereafter residential customers could see a 10 to 12 percent increase in the cost of solar projects. He also said that he believes the diversified nature of South Mountain — not being a company solely devoted to solar energy contracting — will insulate it from any job losses. But other Island companies may not fare as well. “For those companies who only do solar work, it could be more challenging,” he said.

Nationwide, the effects of the tariff will be severe, and translate into thousands of job losses, he predicted. He described the solar industry as a strong “blue collar” trade that requires a “high level of technical competency.” He estimated that the solar industry employs 260,000 people in the United States overall. That not only includes installers, but those who assemble inverters, racks, cells, and metering systems, he said.

Mr. Meyers describes the new tariff as graduated, with 2018 being the highest year at 30 percent. For the next four years, it will decrease by 5 percent annually until it levels off at 15 percent, he said.

A mitigating factor is that by his estimate, panel prices have come down 70 percent since 2010, Mr. Meyers said. Permitting and project administration costs, which include costs passed on or required utilities, are where the next efficiencies are needed in the industry, he said.

Other Vineyard solar companies were not immediately available for comment.