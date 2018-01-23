West Tisbury: Yes, he still bites

The weather has been erratic, frigid cold for a few days, then up into the 40s. Nice days to work outside. I am trying to do some pruning and shaping of shrubs, hoping to get it done before Mike decides to burn our brush pile. I have learned that these things happen without warning, so it’s best to be prepared, meaning have whatever you want him to burn already in the pile at the time he decides to do it. It has to be done right now, at this very second, you know.

That said, these warm days have been pleasant. There are places covered with leaves where the ground isn’t even frozen.

A small group of friends gathered at Joanne Scott’s house on Sunday afternoon to celebrate Marie-Louise Rouff’s January birthday, the first of our winter tea parties. Although we would get together anyway, it’s extra-special to have an occasion to celebrate. The cake was still warm and delicious, served with tea, and using Joanne’s mother’s turquoise cups and saucers. Nostalgic to have memories of Trudy with us. Next month it will be Suzi Wasserman’s birthday.

The library has several events planned for the coming week:

Friday, Jan. 26, 10:30 am, is the open chamber music rehearsal led by Cesar Atzic Marquez. You are invited to bring an instrument and play, or to come and listen.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 10:30 am to 3 pm, materials for making a paper plate mask will be set out in the Children’s Room. The Lego Club will meet from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 1 pm, Sarah Vail will teach you how to sew a tote bag for your books or groceries. Adults and children accompanied by a sewing-knowledgeable adult are welcome. There is a materials list available online (westtisburylibrary.org) or at the library. Sign-up is required.

Monday, Jan. 29, 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky’s Balance Class will meet.

Thursday, Feb. 1, 3:30 pm, Harry Potter Book Night will commence, an event co-sponsored here by the library and the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School, which will be celebrated worldwide. “Join us for an unforgettable night of spells and magic. Costumes are welcome,” said Olivia Larsen in her announcement.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury has begun its winter schedule of community suppers. Dinner is served on Wednesdays at 5:30 pm, but doors open at 5 pm. Marjorie Peirce is in charge. If you would like to help or donate food, please call her at 508-221-0314.

I find it hard to believe that next Thursday will be the first day of February. January seemed to disappear in a flash.

Cynthia Riggs Attebery will host her annual Groundhog Day Party on Friday, Feb. 2, 5 to 7 pm, at her home, the Cleaveland House, on Edgartown Road. Guests are asked to park in the field off New Lane. Bring your best hors d’oeuvre if you like, or just bring yourself. There will be lots of friends there, and always lots of political conversation, as some guests will be holding their clipboards and pens, asking for signatures on nomination papers for upcoming town elections.

This is going to be a short column, as my cat Nelson is asleep on my right arm and I am trying to type with my left hand, actually one or two fingers of my left hand. Anyone who has a cat can imagine my predicament. Nelson rules the world around him. That’s what cats do. Besides, who wouldn’t be happy to have a warm, loving, handsome cat to keep her company whatever she is trying to do? He is an accompaniment, not a detriment, and mostly welcome.

I remember when Katherine Long adopted her two kittens, Twig and Purl. She frequently said something like, “No one can get a thing done when there are kittens around. They are too much fun to watch and play with.”

Even as mature cats, they are still pretty entertaining. They just want to be where you are, doing whatever you are doing. If that means grabbing the yarn you are trying to knit with, or draping themselves across the book you are reading, then so be it. I am devoted to my cat. And yes, he still bites.