Amy Wales died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at her home.

Amy loved horses. They were her lifelong passion. Amy was born and raised in New York City, riding at Claremont Stables, and in upstate New York in the summers, until as a young teenager she went to Windsor Mountain School in Lenox with her first horse, Orphan. The rest is history. Amy rode avidly in college, and earned a degree at U.N.H. in animal science, followed with horse master certifications in England and Connemara Trail experience. Amy worked at the Rhinebeck Hunt Club, New Canaan Mounted Troop in New Canaan, Conn., Millers Equestrian Co., several horse farms and then her own stable in Colchester, Vt., for 13 years.

In 2011, Amy moved to Martha’s Vineyard to be close to her family on the Island. On the Vineyard she worked on a private equestrian property, training the horses, and caring for and loving all the animals, including ducks, birds, and a wonderful rescue donkey named Horton. Amy was a talented rider, instructor, and respected horse trainer. She was a talented artist as well. She was a devoted sister and a passionate friend. She always wore a smile and had time to talk and offer warmth and comfort to people, especially at the M.V. Boys and Girls Club Second Hand Store, where she had worked a few days a week since arriving on the island. The staff there became her second family. Amy has left us much too soon. She will be sorely missed. She is survived by her sisters Stephanie Burke and Vanessa Eve Moore, nephews Victor and Nathan Moore, niece Sadie Moore, her nephews Damon Burke, and Nolan Burke and fiancé Hilary Spann, her niece Samantha Davenport, grand-nephews Jonathan and Jared Davenport, her stepmothers Ruth Wales and Claudia Wales, Uncle H. Elliot and Fané Wales, cousins Bruce and David Wales and Connie, Louise, and Karen Kramer and family.

A celebration of Amy’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 2 to 5pm at 40 Meeting House Way off the West Tisbury Road in Edgartown. All friends are welcome. Please feel free to bring a thought or story to share. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/amy-wales-memorial-fund has been set up to help cover expenses.