Benjamin B. Hubert

Benjamin Bentley Hubert died at 97 on Jan. 4, 2018, peacefully. He was born to James and Mary Hubert in Jamaica, New York, on Nov. 15, 1920. Benjamin was born into a family with a remarkable and rich heritage. He was the grandson of a Georgia slave who with his family became the first African-American landowners in the area of Sparta, Ga., and who saw to it that all of his 12 children went on to college. He was the son of a remarkable, idealistic man who was a dedicated advocate of racial equality and education.

Benjamin was educated in New York City public schools. He went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in business administration, majoring in accounting, from West Virginia State University after spending a short period at Morehouse College. Later on he earned a master’s degree in his field. Benjamin loved mathematics, and used his analytical capacity in pursuit of many financial interests. He spent every summer of his life on Martha’s Vineyard, and built a lovely home in Aquinnah.

Benjamin was blessed with an outstanding intellect, which served him very well in his major career as a special agent for the intelligence division of the Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service, from which he retired. During his service he earned citations for his excellent work.

During his lifetime he loved playing chess and sailing, and became an avid and excellent tennis player. He earned recognition as a competitive swimmer during his school years. Throughout most of his life he showed very little interest in joining clubs and organizations, except for the Fellas, where later he enjoyed emeritus status. He enlisted in the U.S. Army (Army Air Force Base Unit), where he proudly served from Dec. 2, 1942, to Oct. 22, 1945, and was granted an honorable discharge.

Benjamin’s legacy is better expressed in the ways in which he lived a full life of character and integrity. He enjoyed the company of family, friends, and neighbors around his swimming pool and on his tennis court on Martha’s Vineyard, where from childhood he spent many, many precious years to the very end of a long and blessed life. His home was in Aquinnah off Lighthouse Road, with a magnificent view.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory a loving family that includes his wife, Lucile Hubert; Lucile’s nieces and nephews, Sharon and Larry Bass, Darryl Harris, Michelle Neal, and Antoinette, Mark, and Charles Abston; nephew Judge James Hubert and niece-in-law Jody Hubert; and nieces Jamie Hubert and Sheryl Brooks-Scott; friend Mamie Johnson; godson John Skipper and family; a host of grandnieces and -nephews, as well as cousins; extended family, the Brown family; close friends and acquaintances.

Although his light has gone out, his glow will remain forever in our hearts. We wish him peace and eternal rest.