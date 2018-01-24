Court Report: Jan. 8, 2018 – Jan. 22, 2018

Jan. 8, 2018

Sharon H. Fisher, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/15/66, assault and battery, a second charge of assault and battery: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 11, 2018

Chelsea Clair Vonmehren, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/9/91, assault and battery on a police office, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.

Jan. 12, 2018

Frederick F. Cournoyer, Oak Bluffs; DOB /14/36, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF; marked lanes violation: not responsible; failure to stop/yield: not responsible.

David C. Hawkins, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/18/61, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: guilty — 18 days in the house of correction committed (deemed served); larceny under $250: guilty — 18 days in the house of correction committed concurrent with count 1 (deemed served).

Anthony B. Jackson, Edgartown; DOB 9/18/79, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Jeremiah Roberts, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/23/94, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Jan. 18, 2018

Sean S. Steves, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/3/63, operating motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

David M. Viera, Edgartown; DOB 3/17/69, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Jan. 19, 2018

Kyle R. Anderson, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/22/87, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony, larceny over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Brian Keith Hairston, West Tisbury; DOB 9/7/59, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Freddy C. MacDougall, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/20/74, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Tammy J. Small, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/31/71, assault and battery on a family/household member: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth and failure of alleged victim to cooperate.

Jan. 22, 2018

Luana Estevam Dias, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/1/82, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding the posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Benjamin J. Ferry, West Tisbury; DOB 10/18/90, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Milan Grbovic, Edgartown DOB 4/7/92, OUI-liquor or .08%: continued without a finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program with a loss of license for 45 days and must pay a state fee of $250, $125 HIF, $50 VW, $50 VDD, and $65 PSF; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF; speeding at a rate of speed greater than was reasonable and proper: not responsible.

Eugene Jemison, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/12/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; no inspection sticker: not responsible.

Eugene Jemison, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/12/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Michael J. Staveley-O’Carroll, West Tisbury; DOB 1/8/92; assault with a dangerous weapon: pretrial probation for one year with no abuse and must remain alcohol free; assault: pretrial probation for one year with no abuse and must remain alcohol free; assault on a family/household member: pretrial probation for one year with no abuse and must remain alcohol free; malicious destruction of property over $250: pretrial probation for one year with no abuse and must remain alcohol free; threat to commit a crime: pretrial probation for one year with no abuse and must remain alcohol free; a second charge of threat to commit a crime: pretrial probation for one year with no abuse and must remain alcohol free.

Chelsea Clair Vonmehren, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/9/91, entering a dwelling at night to commit a felony, larceny from a building, malicious destruction of property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.

Shane K. True, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/6/82, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony, larceny from a building, malicious destruction of property over $250: continued to pretrial conference.