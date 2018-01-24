Deer collisions jump again in 2017

Car–deer collisions on Martha’s Vineyard rose for the third straight year in 2017. According to statistic from the Dukes County Communications Center, there were 224 calls for “car–deer incidents” in 2017, up from 207 in 2016, and 145 in 2015.

According to State Farm Insurance, deer collisions can rack up the bucks. The national cost per claim from July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2017, was $4,179, up from $3,995 during the same time period the previous year.

“Comprehensive coverage on most policies does include deer hits,” Angel’s Auto Body proprietor Angel Figueroa told The Times via email. Mr. Figueroa said in addition to the visible body damage, significant structural damage often results from a collision with a deer.

The busiest time for deer collisions is from October through December, during the rut, or mating season. Martha’s Vineyard has some of the highest deer density in the state, an estimated 50 per square mile in some places, so collisions can happen here any time of year.

Drivers are advised to take special precaution at dawn and dusk.