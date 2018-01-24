Edgartown: Patriot’s nailbiter

Wow. That Patriots game was a nailbiter, wasn’t it? I am not a big sports fan, I must admit. But recently I find that football has caught my interest. Maybe it’s just because it’s the playoffs, but I don’t think so. All I know is I intentionally watched this week’s game against Jacksonville, and actually understood it. We’ll be at a dance competition the weekend of the Super Bowl, so I’m not sure that we’ll get to see that one, so I’m glad I got to enjoy an exciting game today. Winning a few more points in the first half might be helpful, and save us all from screaming too much at the TV.

The M.V. Family Center invites families to the center every Friday for a morning of crafting. Each week they will model and provide supplies for a different craft. This structured time will engage children in the art process. No preregistration required. Email questions directly to the M.V. Family Center at MVfamilycenter@gmail.com.

Also coming up at the Family Center is “Raising a Thinking Child,” an eight-week interactive and research-based program, where parents will explore how to improve your child’s problem-solving skills and ability to resolve conflicts, all while encouraging her or him to think for her- or himself. The program will be facilitated by Jean Crocker and Kim D’ Arcy, and starts Monday, Jan. 29, from 11:30 to 1 pm. Free childcare is available during the programs, and pre-registration is required. Please call 508-687-9182.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Pam Alwardt on Jan. 22, Connie Leuenberger on Jan. 23, and Shannon Donovan on Jan. 24.

Congratulations to our Edgartown School boys basketball team. They had an undefeated season this year, and won the championship game up at the high school this evening. Oak Bluffs came up short on the score, but played hard against one of the best teams I’ve seen come out of our school. I’m very happy for Coach Nelson Oliver and his boys.

It was fun to see all the pictures pop up on Facebook this past weekend of all the high school kids dressed up for the first Winter Formal. Everyone looked wonderful, and reports on the event were very positive. It was a nice evening of lighthearted fun, which all the kids definitely needed after a rough week.

Did you know that you can use your Stop & Shop card as a fundraiser for the Edgartown School PTA? If you register your card with them to the Edgartown School, the PTA is allotted money per point. All you have to do from then on is shop the way you normally would and scan your card at checkout. The rest is up to Stop & Shop and the PTA. You can go online and sign up at stopandshop.com/school-rewards.

That’s about all the news for this week. January is almost over. Can you believe it? On one hand, I like that winter is passing by quickly. But on the other hand, I want it all to slow down too. I wish you all a happy and healthy week ahead. Be sure to send me in some news and announcements. My email was pretty empty this week.