MV Community Seed Library seed swap

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Seed Library will host a seed swap and germination testing workshop on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 1 to 2 pm at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, home gardeners and farmers are welcome to bring any open-pollinated or heirloom seed packets or saved seed to swap and share, or to donate to our seed cabinet.

Don’t have seeds to swap? Check out seeds from the collection, learn how to do germination testing for seed viability, and help us test the seeds in our growing collection. This event is co-sponsored by Island Grown Schools, the FARM Institute, Polly Hill Arboretum, and the West Tisbury library. All are welcome, and attendance is free. Refreshments will be served.