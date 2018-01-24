Oak Bluffs: Cancelling “Jeopardy”

Sports seem to have taken over this winter season, especially football and in particular the Patriots. Now, I enjoy sports and the Patriots also, but Channel 4 is getting to be a bit too much. They cancel out the “Jeopardy” program most every Friday night with their Patriots gameday preview of the weekend game, and now they have taken to interrupting daytime programing too. Several times last week and this week, the breaking news banner flashes across the screen to loud music, and as I hold my breath praying that it is not another world disaster or war, they switch to a live news conference where someone from Patriots headquarters fills us in on the latest health news of Tom Brady or another team member. I am sorry they might have injured themselves, or have a bad cold or whatever, but please. Is that kind of news worthy of bringing all activity to a halt? Let’s save breaking-news interruptions for breaking news.

The Bridge Together Program unites Senior Center members and the three second-grade classes at the Oak Bluffs School, along with their teachers Jennifer Robinson, Ellen Berube, and Beth Glynn. The six-week program takes place on Fridays at the school, with seniors and students working on a craft project based on the book they are reading that week. What a great opportunity for the different generations to interact, and word has it that all look forward to this time each week.

Interested in yoga? Kat LeBlanc leads a chair yoga class at our Council on Aging at 10 am on Tuesdays and 10:30 am on Thursdays. The cost for this beneficial program is only $5 per session.

The Animal Companion series takes place at the center on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Karen Ogden leads this program, and provides very interesting and helpful information on dog issues. And if you love animals but don’t feel you can give them the care they need, come visit the center and get your “dog fix,” as Greg Coogan frequently brings his yellow Labrador retriever Abby to visit with people there. Greg and I are “dog related,” as his first Lab, Annie, was a littermate to my first Lab, Sophie. Those were the fun days, as Labs are a breed like no other.

And belated birthday wishes to our Council on Aging director, Rose Cogliano, who was honored at a birthday party given by friends and family at La Scala Restaurant in Randolph. Three generations of Coglianos of all ages attended to celebrate with Rose, with the youngest partygoer being 14 months.

“Dog Wild: Celebrating the Chinese New Year of the Dog” will be Featherstone’s next show. The show will open in the Francine Kelly Gallery in the new Art Barn on Sunday, Feb. 11, with a reception from 12 noon to 2 pm where there will be refreshments for both humans and dogs. You are encouraged to bring friendly dogs on a short leash, and artists may submit work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 6 and 7, from 10 am to 4 pm. All media are welcome, and for more info, check the Featherstone website, featherstoneart.org.

The interfaith community will share Meditations of Peace at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital chapel on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 4 pm. The Rev. Susan Waldrop will lead a healing journey meditation, and Kimberly Cartwright will read from “The Course in Miracles” in a program of music, poetry, and song. All are welcome; for further info, contact 508-696-1839.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Recovery Coach Service, in partnership with the FLY Outreach Programs, will host Yoga for Recovery. This program features yoga for healing addiction and substance abuse disorders, and is open to anyone in the recovery community. The program will be held on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 6 to 7 pm at the Island Images Gallery, 57 Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs.

It’s that time of year again on Martha’s Vineyard, as basketball season is here. The Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club is hosting the Youth All-Stars basketball league. There are three levels. Biddy Ball: K, first, and second graders, on Tuesdays from 6 to 6 pm; the cost is free for afterschool program members, and $ 20 for nonmembers. Bronze Ball practice for third and fourth grade takes place on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, or 5:30 to 6:30, with games being held on Saturdays from 10 to 11 am. The Silver Ball league practice for fifth and sixth grades takes place on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 pm, or from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Games are on Fridays from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. The cost for Bronze and Silver league members is $20 for afterschool program members, and $30 for nonmembers. To sign up or for more info, log onto mvbgclub.org.

Don’t miss the Middle School Dance at Alex’s Place at the Y tomorrow night, from 7 to 9:30 pm. There will be video games, free food and drink, pool, and dancing. For grades 6, 7, and 8.

Our Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is sponsoring “Refuge Recovery,” a mindfulness-based addiction recovery community that practices and utilizes Buddhist philosophy as the foundation for the recovery process. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at the Vineyard House in the Hazel Teagan meeting room. For questions, please contact MVCS recovery coach Brian Morris at 508-693-7900, ext. 411.

Enjoy your week. Peace.