REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: January 15 – 19, 2018

Edgartown

Jan. 16, Bradford L. Holley and Aurora Lancia Holley sold 191 West Tisbury Rd. to Dominique Kelly for $1,296,000.

Jan. 18, Mariano J. Rey and Margaret Mary Hennessy sold 40 Twentieth St. North to Elizabeth A. Zeller and Jamie A. Wallace for $535,000.

Jan. 18, Heather McQueen sold 9 Sparrow Lane to Marie A. and Alfred E. McCooey for $730,000.

Jan. 19, Margaret R. Steele, f/k/a Margaret R. Hufstader, sold 32 Cottage St. to John M. and Elizabeth B. Balay for $75,000.

Jan. 19, Richard and Holly Bonomo sold 8 Jennifer Way to James and Amy Gregory for $2,250,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 19, Joseph Perzel and Judith S. Parnes sold 39 Tower Ridge Rd. to Mark Almeida for $600,000.

Jan. 19, Gillian Dowley McNamee and Christopher L. Dowley, trustees of Dowley Beach House Trust, sold 317 East Chop Drive to David B. Lennox and Patty Pruden-Lennox for $1,675,000.

Tisbury

Jan. 16, Kuldip Vaid and Anna A. Vaid sold 254 Main St. to Todd E. Perkins and Megan Leone-Perkins, trustees of Perkins Main Street Realty Trust, for $2,100,000.

Jan. 16, Adrienne Shepherd and Beverly Nickerson sold 33 Lantern Lane to Matthew G. Brown for $509,250.

Jan. 17, Michael F. Correira, trustee of Mitchell Family Irrevocable Realty Trust, and Hilda K. Mitchell sold land off of Skiff Ave. to Charlotte S. Owens for $175,000.