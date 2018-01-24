Seed talk at Polly Hill

On Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 3 pm, Polly Hill Arboretum’s executive director Tim Boland will outline the collecting, processing, and sowing of seeds from native plants.

Mr. Boland will talk about Polly Hill’s early work with seed, her philosophy of Darwinian horticulture, and why genetics matter. The class will feature a lecture on the characteristics, treatments, and challenges of growing plants from seed. Participants will tour the PHA propagation facilities, and take home a packet of native seeds. A portion of proceeds from the class will benefit the M.V. Community Seed Library.

$20 for PHA members, $35 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required. Please call 508-693-9426 to sign up.