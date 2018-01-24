On Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 11 am to 12:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will be offering a workshop with Reiki Master Corinne Feinberg. According to a press release, you can learn how to use the opportunity of illness to catapult self-discovery and empower your ability to heal. This workshop offers a discussion and experience of how you can support your own healing through chronic conditions such as cancer, Lyme disease, emotional trauma, mental disorders, depression, stress, anxiety, and headaches. Symptoms are your body’s way of communicating and showing you what needs your loving support. Learn intuitive listening techniques to assist in tuning into your body so you can build your awareness of what’s going and offer the support it’s asking for. This workshop is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.