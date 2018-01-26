Butcher is on the block

An advertisement posted about the sale of Shiretown Meats, the beloved butcher in Edgartown, has created a buzz on social media.

“Shiretown Meats, a beloved Edgartown staple has decided to close its doors. Although we will be sad to see them go there allows great opportunity for someone to come in and pick up where Dave left off. The business is being sold with all equipment needed to run a turnkey butcher/deli,” the item reads.

Dave Vaughan, the 71-year-old owner of the business, could not be immediately reached for comment, but his son, Dan Vaughan wrote in an email to The Times, that his father is looking to retire. He made it clear that it’s not a done deal that Shiretown Meats will close.

“Nothing is final on our decision to explore the possibilities of selling our business,” he wrote. “If we don’t get a decent offer I will continue running the business.”

Shiretown Meats is closed for the season. On its Facebook page is a message that states, “We will see you in March dear friends.”