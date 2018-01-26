Community comes together for children

To the Editor:

Congratulations Martha’s Vineyard community both near and far, once again you made Christmas possible for over 300 children.

Thanks to the Harley Riders for collecting donations from Island businesses, bikes donated by a true Island angel, and toys and more toys. Thank you to all the great folks who made the Chowder Contest once again a favorite stop during Christmas in Edgartown. Thanks to all of the chili makers and revelers who for the past 31 years have made Red Stocking their beneficiary. Thanks to the Oak Bluffs EMS for sponsoring “Stuff the Ambulance” to almost overflowing. Thanks to Edgartown Police Department for filling up the VTA bus during Christmas in Edgartown. Thanks to the officers of the Tisbury Police department for your help at distribution…you got your work-out going up and down the stairs. Thank you to the army of quilters and knitters who put their hearts and love into every stitch. Thank you to the MVRHS boys hockey team who for the second year came and helped us sort and stuff, and stuff and stuff the bags on the night before distribution. Thank you also to the MVRHS Leadership class for their help wrapping and their toy drive. Thank you to the Island school children who donated their pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, brought in food for food baskets, and had book sales all to help make sure Christmas happened. Thank you to the individuals and families who sponsored children. Thanks to all the shoppers and wrappers who every year just appear and make the magic happen. Thank you for your donations of time, money and talent…we are blessed. Special thanks to the Good Shepherd Parish for opening its doors and making us feel “at home”. Thank you to the quiet givers, we may never know who you are but we are always blessed by your generosity.

We are an amazing community and we of Red Stocking are forever grateful for being able to help YOU make Christmas possible.

Susie Wallo

Sandy Joyce

Red Stocking co-chairs