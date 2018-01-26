Pit bull owner files court appeal

The owner of Rosie, a 3-year-old pit bull, is asking a judge to spare her dog the death penalty.

In a document filed Friday at Edgartown District Court, attorney Michelle Brennan requested a trial before a district court judge on behalf of her client Kaitlyn Seaton.

The appeal comes a little more than a week after Dukes County Superior Court clerk Joseph Sollitto upheld an order by Oak Bluffs selectmen to euthanize the dog, which the board deemed “dangerous” after a Dec. 12 hearing.

Seaton’s mother, Hillary Seaton, has not yet requested a hearing to spare her pit bull, Sasha, which the board also ordered be put to death.

A court clerk said she has until Monday at 4 pm to file the request.

On Nov. 24, the two dogs escaped from Hillary Seaton’s residence on 23 Worcester Ave. and viciously attacked Toby, a cockapoo owned by John Stevenson. The dog suffered life-threatening injuries that required extensive emergency treatment, including surgery, at Cape Cod Veterinary Specialists in Bourne. Toby had numerous puncture holes on his back, his front right leg, and his left hind leg. Skin was torn off the small dog’s back and half of his ear was bitten off.

The court documents filed Friday include a copy of a license for Rosie that shows the dog is actually a Tisbury dog. Whether that will matter as part of the case remains to be seen.

The dog was licensed in Tisbury as of Nov. 29, according to the document.

No date had been set as of Friday for Rosie’s hearing before a judge.