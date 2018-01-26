Trip Barnes pillories affordable housing at MVC

In an abrupt diatribe Thursday night during a meeting of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC), Clarence “Trip” Barnes III, a Tisbury elected commissioner, dubbed Vineyard affordable housing as it stands “a big joke.”

Barnes lashed out at the expense versus return of the ongoing Kuehn’s Way project in Vineyard Haven and told the commission that in contrast he’d built three affordable apartments on his own without any cost to others. He also said many Island businesses are addressing the housing problem on their own.

“Every company that has a lot of employees is buying houses to put them in,” he said.

Commission staffer Bill Veno, whose presentation was interrupted by Barnes, agreed that Island employers are taking initiative due to the absence of affordable housing.

“As Trip says a lot of businesses have undertaken this on their own because it doesn’t exist,” he said.

“I agree with Trip,” commission staffer Christine Flynn said. “We’re failing miserably. There are huge needs and they are only going to get worse. We’re leading the state — 91 percent of our housing stock are single-family homes. You know we have a lot of zoning issues, a lot of infrastructure issues.” She went on to call the “Island Shuffle” and couch-surfing “cute names” for homelessness.

Reached after the meeting by telephone for clarification on his position, Barnes again railed on the cost of the Kuehn’s Way development, arguing that it has cost $6 million thus far and will produce only 40 beds and that years have gone by and nothing is yet built.

He further bashed the current Island scheme of affordable housing subsidies and the “bureaucrats” managing them. He proposed what he deemed an alternative based on mobile or “manufactured” homes.

“The polite word for a mobile home is a tiny house,” Barnes said. A grouping of them could serve as the first of a two-part step for Islanders to access affordable housing, he said. His notion would prioritize “native children” who were “well-behaved, young struggling people” and “not the lottery system,” he said. The mobile homes would be situated on land given by the Island towns and entry into them would be vetted by a board composed of a school nurse, a respected senior police official, a minister, and a handful of other Islanders. The mobile homes would be rented at $1,000 per month. The renters would be “watched over time” for drunkenness, divorce, addiction, and other factors that would terminate their tenancy, he said. If the tenants remained in the mobile homes for five years, he suggested that $700 of each months rent over the course of the half decade [$42,000] be returned to the tenants for use as a downpayment on a house. The remaining balance would be kept for the upkeep costs of the community.

The second step of his scheme, also on town-donated land, he said, would involve “small, two story houses” that look “like a shotgun house” that are arranged in a community modeled after the Camp Meeting Association. The land beneath the houses would be subject to a ground lease, he said. Former mobile-homers could buy into these houses cheaply. He estimated the houses would cost $150,000 to $175,000 and could be sold back into the pool or passed to a family member.

Barnes said he preferred the idea of building such a community in a grass roots manner similar to how the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury was erected. He said he thought Islanders ponying up labor and material by their own volition was the best way to realize such a community.

Reached by telephone, Island Housing Trust (IHT) executive director Philippe Jordi declined to respond to Barnes’ comments on Kuehn’s Way. In past interviews with The Times Jordi, has cited NIMBYism as exacerbating IHT’s struggle to realize the Kuehn’s Way affordable housing project. He has also stated that the Island’s lack of affordable housing is acute and that the level of commitment needed to change that dynamic is inadequate.