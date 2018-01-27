Tisbury seeks input on future of waterways

The Tisbury waterways and harbor planning committee has developed an online survey to get the communities thoughts and opinions on the present and future of the town’s waterways and waterfront. Input is being sought from waterway users, residents, and businesses in the community.

The survey asks questions about use of Vineyard Haven Harbor, The Lagoon, and Lake Tashmoo. It also asks respondents to rate the level of services and amenities such as parking, restrooms, and public open spaces. A different section asks what should be allowed on the waterways and includes questions about houseboats and floating businesses.

The survey is available at http://bit.ly/tisburywaterways. Physical copies of the survey are also available at:

Town Hall, 51 Spring Street, Tisbury, MA

Town Hall Annex, 66 High Point Lane, Tisbury, MA

Tisbury Public Library, 200 Main Street, Tisbury, MA

Harbormaster’s Office, 19 Owen Park Street, Tisbury, MA

Participation in the survey is voluntary and responses will be kept confidential, according to the town. Friday, Feb. 16, is the deadline to respond. For information on accessing the site or completing the survey, contact Alexandra Kral at 508-696-4202 or akral@tisburyma.gov.