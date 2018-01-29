Latin/Fontbonne skates past MVRHS girls

1 of 5

The Vineyard varsity girls hockey team played more than 40 minutes of solid hockey against a Latin Academy/Fontbonne Academy combo team on Sunday afternoon at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena, but ultimately, three minutes sealed their fate. In hockey, a team never wants to concede a goal in the first minute or last minute of a period. It’s bad for momentum, morale, and all manner of positive things. The visiting Dragons scored with five seconds left in the first period, 37 seconds into the second, and 42 seconds before the second intermission. Take those goals away, and you have a very different result from the 6-2 Vineyard defeat that went into the books.

“We played good stretches of hockey, and then we have a breakdown here or there,” Vineyard Coach John Fiorito said. “We’re not experienced enough or deep enough to overcome a mistake. When mistakes happen, they’re usually in the back of our net.”

Catrina Chinetti led Latin/Fontbonne with two goals and two assists. Both Vineyard goals came on the power play. Lauren Boyd scored on a rebound with 1:27 left in the second period, assisted by Sally Caron, cutting the Latin/Fontbonne lead to 3-1. With 4:24 left to play in the game and the Dragons up 5-1, Meghan Sonia took a nice feed from Saige Araujo and drilled a one-timer into the top left corner from the right circle.

Vineyard goalie Maria Frangos, a hockey player with six weeks’ experience, making her third consecutive start in place of injured Amelia Simmons, played admirably well between the pipes. Her counterpart, Latin senior captain Madison Ramsey, was superb. “Everybody had her back, because that girl started playing hockey six weeks ago,” Coach Fiorito said of Frangos. “She has no business playing varsity hockey right now, but she played great. There were a couple of goals she’d like to have back, but we blocked shots in front of her and she made some pretty good saves.” She played well enough to get a round of applause from her Vineyard teammates following the game.

Overall, Coach Fiorito has noticed a marked improvement in his team since the beginning of the season. “They’re getting there, they’re better than they were in the first half of the year, they really are,” he said. “There is no weak link on [Latin’s] top two lines, and their goalie is the senior captain, but we scored two goals against them, and we never would have done that earlier in the year.”

Norwell clips Vineyard girls 4-1

The Vineyarders hosted the Norwell High School Clippers on Saturday and came out on the short end of 4-1 score. Hailey Meader scored the Vineyard goal. Norwell broke open a tight game with two goals late in the second period. “We tied it up at one, and we played the best second period we’ve probably played, until the last three minutes of the second period, and then they scored two,” Coach Fiorito said.