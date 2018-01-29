Local students win Globe Scholastic Art Awards

1 of 48

Twenty-nine MVRHS art, design, and technology students won a total of 47 awards this year across seven categories at the 2018 Boston Globe Scholastic Art Awards. In addition, three awards were given to Martha’s Vineyard Charter School students in three categories.

According to a press release, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards has been held annually since 1923, and past winners have included Robert Redford, Andy Warhol, Richard Avedon, Richard Linklater, and Zac Posen, among many others. The statewide regional competition is sponsored this year by both the Boston Globe and Tufts University. Last year they received about 18,000 submissions, viewed by more than 50 judges, and nationally, there were more than 330,000 entries.

MVRHS awards include:

Gold Keys:

Simone Davis, Maria Clara Lacerda, Ryan O’Malley, Davin Tackabury, Emily Weyl, and Salyn Yancey.

Silver Keys:

Myllenna DeOliveira, Olin Gannon, Colin Henke, Jenna Joseph, Grace Kenney, Danielle Middleton, Hannah Rabasca.

Honorable mentions:

Molly Baldino, Pandora Bassett, Matheus Brito, Amelia Craig, Annabelle Cutrer, Julian Herman, Rebeca Lima, Amber Medeiros, Andrea Pachico, Tyla Packish, Lia Potter, Daniel Rivard, Rachel Salop, Alyssa Smith, David Sweitzer, Annabelle Thomas.

Davin Tackabury won an unprecedented eight awards in photography: four Gold Keys, two Silver Keys and two honorable mentions. Salyn Yancey won five awards in ceramics and painting: a gold, two silver, and two honorable mentions. Ryan O’Malley also won two silvers in addition to his gold in ceramics, and Simone Davis won one silver in addition to her gold medal award. Maria Clara Lacerda and Emily Weyl are both freshmen.

Gold and Silver Key winners will be invited to a ceremony at Cohen Auditorium at Tufts University on March 17, and Gold Key artwork will also be exhibited during the month of March in Breed Hall, Tufts University, Medford.

The six students receiving a Gold Key (Simone, Maria Cara, Ryan, Davin, Emily, and Salyn) will go on to compete in the national competition. National award winners will be announced in mid-March.

A local exhibit of all of the high school’s Gold, Silver, and Honorable Mention–winning work is scheduled in the MVRHS library conference room for the month of March.

In addition, the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School won three awards: Marshall Davidson received an honorable mention, and Autumn Richards received two honorable mentions.