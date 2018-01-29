MV Mariners edge Chiefs on late goal

1 of 3

Max Pachico scored with 27 seconds remaining to lift the Martha’s Vineyard Mariners to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Somerset-Watuppa-Swansea (SWS) Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at the MV Arena in a battle between the top two teams in the Southern New England Hockey Conference Peewee Norris Division standings.

With the win, the Mariners (19-2-1) are alone in first place with 39 points. The Chiefs (16-3-3) are second with 35.

Luke Silvia assisted on the game winner, and scored a goal of his own earlier in the period. Jonah Saunier netted the first goal of the game with 6:15 left in the first period, assisted by Volkert Kleeman, who tallied three minutes into the second stanza with assists to Parker Blake and Yossi Monahan. Goalie Sarah Hartenstine was stellar between the pipes, and picked up the win.