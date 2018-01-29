Vineyard swimmers sweep Coyle and Cassidy in final home meet

The Martha’s Vineyard boys and girls swimming teams concluded their home schedules on Jan. 25 with victories against Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) rival Coyle and Cassidy. The boys beat the Warriors, 74-32, while the girls won 86-68. It was a record-setting day, as both the boys and girls have now won more meets in a season than ever before. Seven Vineyard seniors swam their last home meet before the largest crowd of the season at the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard. Isabella Youmans, Salyn Yancey, Lia Potter, Matteus Scheffer, Keith Chatinover, Evan Sauter, and Harrison Dorr will be missed next year. Individually, Evan Sauter set three team records, and became the first Vineyard swimmer to set a pool record. The boys record is now 5-7 and the girls are 4-8.

The girls won eight of the 11 events, led by Gabby Carr and Yayla DeChiara, who were both double winners and swam on two winning relays. Gabby won the 200 freestyle in 2:13.34, and the 500 in 5:55.77. Yayla won the 200 individual medley in 2:34.77, and 100 backstroke in 1:10.78. Eleanor Hyland was the other individual winner for the Vineyarders, with a 1:08.61 in the 100 freestyle. The girls won all three relays with Yayla DeChiara, Annabelle Brothers, Lia Potter, and Gabby Carr winning the 200 medley in 2:10.84. Jaselle Wildanger, Eleanor Hyland, Salyn Yancey, and Lia Potter won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:03.22. In the last event, the 400 freestyle relay, Gabby Carr, Lia Potter, Annabelle Brothers, and Yayla DeChiara won in 4:17.79.

Salyn Yancey had two seconds in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Annabelle Brothers had two seconds in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke. Eleanor Hyland added a second in the 50 freestyle, Lia Potter had a second in the 100 butterfly in her best time of the season, and Jolie Sola had a second in the 100 breaststroke. Jaselle Wildanger added a third in the 50 freestyle, Isabella Youmans had a third in the 500 freestyle (her best time of the season), and Raven McCormack had a third in the 100 breaststroke. Eleanor Hyland, Isabella Youmans, Madeline Youmans, and Jillian Pyden added a second in the 400 freestyle relay.

The boys won 10 of 11 events. Evan Sauter, Harrison Dorr, and Oliver Dorr were double winners and swam on two winning relays. Evan had the best day ever for a Vineyard swimmer. First, he won the 100 butterfly in a school record time of 55.64, and set the pool record by over a second. There are 22 high school pool records (11 girls and 11 boys), and now one of them belongs to the Vineyard. Evan then led off the 200 freestyle relay in a school record 23.72, the first Vineyard boy ever to break 24 seconds. He finished by winning the 100 backstroke in a school record 58.97. Harrison Dorr’s two wins were with his best times of the season, 1:56.59 in the 200 freestyle and 53.59 in the 100 freestyle. Oliver won the 50 freestyle in a personal best 26.20, and followed that with a win in the 500 freestyle (5:53.26). Jack Crawford won the 100 breaststroke in his best time of 1:37.70. Greg Clark finished second in the 50 freestyle, and third in the 100 freestyle. Ryan Laslovich had a second in the 500 freestyle, and third in the 100 backstroke. Rauiri Mullin had a second in the 100 freestyle. Keith Chatinover had two thirds in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Christian Flanders had a third in the 50 freestyle.

The boys won all three relays. Oliver Dorr, Jack Crawford, Ryan Laslovich, and Ruairi Mullin won the 200 medley in 2:18.70. Evan Sauter, Greg Clark, Rauiri Mullin, and Harrison Dorr won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.87 with Christian Flanders, Jack Crawford, Nicholas Lytle, and Matteus Scheffer coming in second. The boys completed the meet with another 1-2 in the 400 freestyle relay. Harrison Dorr, Oliver Dorr, Ruairi Mullin, and Evan Sauter won in 3:49.19 with Ryan Laslovich, Nicholas Lytle, Matteus Scheffer, and Greg Clark coming in second.

The Vineyard’s last dual meet of the season is Wednesday, Jan. 31, at EAC rival Bishop Feehan. Then come the EAC Championships at UMass Dartmouth on Feb. 2, which is the final full team meet of the season.