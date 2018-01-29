Vineyarders fall to Coyle and Cassidy in girls hoops

1 of 5

The Vineyard varsity girls basketball team endured a game they’d likely rather forget in a 58-21 loss to Eastern Athletic Conference rival Coyle and Cassidy, Friday at the Sancy Pachico Gym in Oak Bluffs.

Midway through the first quarter the Vineyarders led, 6-4. Ten minutes and a 17-0 Lady Warriors run later, Coyle had seized control of the game at 21-6, and they never let up.

At the start, both teams crashed the boards with abandon. On numerous occasions in the first quarter, Coyle took three and four attempts at the basket, but the Vineyarders pounded the glass right with them.

With both defenses ruling the court, the Lady Warriors ended the period with a modest 9-6 lead.

The visitors continued to wreak havoc on the offensive glass in the second quarter, and eventually broke through for several buckets in the paint. Defensively, Coyle double-teamed Vineyard ball carriers and forced numerous turnovers. By halftime, the visitors led, 31-10.

After the break, the Vineyard defense regained its trademark tenacity, but the offense could not get untracked. Coyle hurt the Vineyarders inside throughout the first half, but in the third quarter, the visitors found success from the outside with three treys.

Molly deBettencourt scored 11 points on the day to lead the Vineyarders, followed by Rose Engler and Kiana Casey with four points apiece, and Sasha Lakis with two. A trio of juniors paced the Lady Warriors. Samantha Hourihan had a game-high 20 points, Kassidy Fields scored 15, and Rachael Johnson added 12 more.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Vineyarders are 5-8 overall and 0-3 in the EAC. They need 10 wins to claim a postseason berth. Next up is a home game vs. Sandwich on Tuesday at 4:30 pm.