Winter weather advisory is in effect

Saturday’s dalliance with 50 degrees will seem like a distant memory late Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through 10 am Tuesday for southeastern Massachusetts, including Dukes County.

Snow is expected with total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

A coastal flood advisory is also in effect from 8 am to noon Tuesday for the “entire coastline of eastern Massachusetts,” according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a wind advisory in effect from 10 pm Monday through 7 am Tuesday.

On Monday morning, the Steamship Authority issued an advisory to its customers to check the SSA website for further updates. To make or modify a reservation, call 508-477-8600 or at www.steamshipauthority.com.